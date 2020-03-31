Editor,
Sharing is caring is a phrase that many of us are familiar with. Those of us with children may have taught them the message as they grew up.
These days, we are witnessing good as well as bad behavior when it comes to sharing. Toilet paper comes to mind. It is a total mystery to me as to why people are hoarding toilet paper along with eggs, sanitizer, etc. The word selfish comes to mind.
I was recently in Walgreens and they were out of toilet paper like everyone else is. When I asked them when they were getting more in stock they told me it was near the check-out stand where they could make sure nobody was hoarding. They asked me if I would like a couple packages. I said no, I have plenty, but I would like to buy a package for anybody needing some.
I have two elderly people who live on my street who are not only scared, they are lonely. So my wife and I call them on a regular basis and we deliver food from a distance.
There are many stories of people who are rising to the occasion to help out those that are not well off. The word first responder comes to mind. In my opinion, this is not just a firefighter or a police officer. This is anyone who lends a hand in a time of need.
There is a song by Tim McGraw about being humble and kind. My son gave me a plaque for Christmas with those same words. If you are out walking like many people these days remember to smile or say something kind. That other person might be in desperate need of some kindness.
David Thom
San Carlos
