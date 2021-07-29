Editor
The Daily Journal front page on July 28 has nothing on the congressional Jan. 6 commission. Four brave congressional policemen testified to their nightmare experience on that shameful day. The most outrageous U.S. betrayal since the Civil War and the Daily buried it on Page 6.
Shameful.
Gary Madden
Woodside
