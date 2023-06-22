Editor,
Editor,
Shame on insurrectionist Donald J. Trump for being so dishonest, dishonorable, egocentric, selfish and outright stupid, including childish attacks on his prosecutors, who are doing their jobs in the best interest of the country.
Shame on those who still support Trump for trying to explain away all his wrongdoings, for their “whataboutism” and lies about Trump’s critics.
Shame on the minority who wanted to reelect Trump despite all the damage he did during his first term.
Shame on those who elected him in the first place, despite his total lack of experience, his very limited intellect, all his bankruptcies, rape allegations and racism, his p-grabbing habits and his excessive bragging.
Shame on those who resist abolishing the Electoral College, which was shaky and a compromise from the beginning, and which resulted in the opposite of what was intended, namely leaving minority voters in every state without impact on the outcome!
Shame on those who gave us the last two minority-selected, disastrous Republican administrations, under Bush Jr. and Trump, and who hadn’t learned from the first White House misplacement. They haven’t understood, or cared, that the GOP has nothing of value to offer anymore: no program, no platform and no ideas to benefit the country and make us more of the example for the rest of the world that we should, and could, be. Instead, they send us back to conservative darkness. With nothing to offer, the Republican cult instead obstructs the Democrats every which way they can, setting a very bad example for the world
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
