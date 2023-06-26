Editor,
Responding to Jorg Aadahl’s June 22 letter, it would be nice to see him do the same shame game for Democrats.
Editor,
Responding to Jorg Aadahl’s June 22 letter, it would be nice to see him do the same shame game for Democrats.
Shame on Democrats for lying about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as proven by the recent censure of Adam Schiff. Shame on Democrats for electing Biden, whose biggest accomplishment in a 40-year career in politics was the early ’90s crime bill that disproportionately targeted minorities. Shame on Democrats for lying to the people about the efficacy of the Covid 10 vaccine, initially claiming it would prevent the recipient from getting or spreading Covid. Shame on Democrats for not talking about gun control, but taking no action while they held the White House, Congress and Senate. Shame on Democrats for buying votes with empty promises such as student loan forgiveness. Shame on Democrats for reckless spending that led to the highest inflation in decades.
Finally, shame on Jorg for suggesting eliminating the electoral college, a necessary part of the voting process that ensures densely packed coastal states don’t get to solely decide what is best for the entire country. I suggest Jorg take a look at the nationwide voting by county of the 2016 election to see why the electoral college is important.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
