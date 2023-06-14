Editor,
At its meeting on May 15, the San Mateo City Council defied the recommendations of staff when it refused to hold a local landlord responsible for multiple substandard conditions discovered at her rental property.
Editor,
At its meeting on May 15, the San Mateo City Council defied the recommendations of staff when it refused to hold a local landlord responsible for multiple substandard conditions discovered at her rental property.
Councilmembers went so far as to accuse the staff of having “botched” the investigation into this property. The city manager and city attorney pushed back forcefully against this accusation. The city attorney further challenged councilmembers by stipulating that they needed to produce findings to support their decision. The council struggled to articulate any coherent defense for it.
Viewing the proceedings, it was apparent that council was not focused on the law. Its attention appeared to be diverted by the intervention of the powerful Papan sisters — Gina, currently a Millbrae councilmember, and Diane, now a member of the California Assembly — both of whom weighed in to indicate support for the offending landlord.
In the end, three of four councilmembers chose to de-prioritize adherence to the city’s municipal code in favor of aligning themselves with their politically connected friends. Their decision was confirmed at the council meeting June 5. All of us with an interest in good governance should be concerned at the willingness of this council to toss aside the law when supposedly its job is to uphold it.
Karyl Eldridge
Burlingame
