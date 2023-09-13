Editor,
Regarding Matt Grocott’s column on climate change, I’d like to set the record straight on his reference to the “world declaration” by 1,609 scientists.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Regarding Matt Grocott’s column on climate change, I’d like to set the record straight on his reference to the “world declaration” by 1,609 scientists.
• 31% of the signatories were not scientists. The were fishermen, airline pilots and oil industry lobbyists.
• 21% were engineers (no, they aren’t scientists) employed in the oil industry, mostly for Shell.
• Six had died 10 years before it was published
• Eight are Shell Oil executives.
• There were 1,107 signatories not 1,609 (I counted).
• None were scientists whose discipline involved the study of climate.
• Oh, and the effort was solely funded by Shell Oil.
One more thing. That Nobel laureate you cited has never studied climate science.
Let’s talk science for a sec. Carbon, specifically carbon dioxide, retains heat. Oxygen and nitrogen, which make up most of our atmosphere, do not. The more carbon dioxide that is in the atmosphere and oceans, the more heat is retained. The more heat, the more evaporation and violent wind currents (you know, those pesky things like tornadoes and hurricanes). And the biggest contributor to the amount of carbon monoxide in the environment is … wait for it ... humanity.
Lou Covey
Redwood City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.