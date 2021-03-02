Editor,
In your Feb. 26 AP article on page 6 of the Journal I was reminded of traveling in the south in the mid ’60s and seeing a “chain gang” and asking my parents what and why were those men there. That made a lifelong impression on me. I can only hope that Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager would understand the history and reasons for inmate work details.
Peter C. Carey
San Bruno
