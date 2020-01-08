Editor,
Thank you for giving Zachary Clark’s article, “Sam Trans cuts service” the front-page coverage it deserves in the Jan. 3 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
People who don’t want more housing built on the Peninsula often say we should build housing elsewhere and build mass transit to the jobs here to avoid increasing traffic. They will say before we build housing, we need to build out infrastructure first.
These service cuts reveal such policies that will not work; we cannot have good transportation without good housing policy. Policymakers like Mr. Stone and Mr. Pine have singled out the “exorbitant cost of living” as the driving factor behind these cuts.
If we want to solve our traffic, transit and climate challenges, we will need to decrease the cost of living. We can only achieve that through better housing policy.
Nathan Chan
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.