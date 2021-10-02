Editor,
My life was changed for the better on Aug. 1. I collapsed at a movie theater from my advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. I couldn’t breathe. I was taken by ambulance to the superb Sequoia Hospital and admitted to the Cardiac Surveillance Unit. I was in the best of hands that were held out to catch me like a baby bird falling out of her nest; I was fragile and fearful. They gave me my life. I’m not going to squander it.
The entire staff, proud to call themselves a team, are a gifted group of highly trained, compassionate and positive specialists, generous with their time and expertise. I will never forget the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and everyone on that winning team of dedicated, patient, perfect professionals.
I have a lot of anxiety with a deep loud voice and was often a pain to the tolerant and kind staff. They were always there to help and comfort me.
Two nurses stand out to me as exceptional. Tonya is calm, collected, caring, gentle, natural nurse. Matt spent time with me to help me relax, reassure me and educate me on my two primary diseases. He carefully and correctly explained my intimidating discharge papers to me in language I could understand. I’m a fan of nurses and teachers — Matt is both. Dr. Tene is a trip — tenacious, together and thoughtful.
If you want the very best any hospital has to offer with such bright gems, shining in their knowledge, with big hearts, go to Sequoia Hospital.
Carol Ormandy
Redwood City
