Editor,
Although the Journal has not covered the story, yet, I want to emphasize what appears to be “such a deal” that really is another way for the city of San Mateo to make money at the expense of the golfing public. It isn’t bad enough that the city is charging a fee if we use a credit card BUT: On the Poplar Creek Golf Course website, they are advertising a VIP membership for $29.99 per month. That’s $359.88 per year.
The ad states, “Member Benefits: 14-day advance tee time reservation; one hour early access to Twilight and Super Twilight pricing; Extra $30 for $100 range card and $70 for $200 range card; Free access to short game practice area.
“Our unique VIP membership is designed for those who want to improve by practicing and playing more. The VIP Membership provides golfers discounts on tee times and free range balls daily.”
This does not benefit the hundreds of senior men and women who play the course daily. There is no discount on green fees, the short game practice area is far from a decent place to practice and 90% of the seniors neither use it, nor do they play during the twilight hours. The VIP program will make it even more difficult to make a decent starting time.
The city should start thinking of those on “fixed” incomes, and stop ripping off the public with unfavorable money making gimmicks. The public needs to speak out against this or they will regret it later.
E. Picchi
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.