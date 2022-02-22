Editor,
When is the city of San Bruno going to repaint the parking lot lines and arrows at the Senior Center?
They are much needed so that visitors can easily distinguish parking spaces and turning lanes. The current lines are almost invisible and have been so since before lockdown. The center is much used and solving this problem would be appreciated by visitors and staff.
Donald Cima
San Bruno
