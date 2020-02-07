Editor,
I live on a cul-de-sac street in San Mateo and we are a neighborhood watch street. As such, we care about each other, we watch out for one another and we know each other. We also volunteer in our community, in the schools our children attend and in our neighborhood association. We value and nurture our environment.
Senate Bill 50 (SB 50) has failed in the state Senate, but only by three votes, and the proponents are already getting ready to try again. I feel that such a bill would negatively impact our quality of life in San Mateo because the city would lose its ability to make city development decisions; the state of California would have such authority. The state could decide when, where and how our housing should be managed.
We have already experienced the negative results of Proposition 13 when the states determined local budgets for education. San Mateo deserves to determine the quality of life for all its residents. Proposition 13 was on the ballot, why not do the same with SB 50 and let the voters decide.
Jan Lamphier
San Mateo
