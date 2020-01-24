Editor,
Senate Bill 50 (SB 50) has been introduced by the Legislature for the third time. Simply put, this housing bill is a takeover of our cities’ zoning power by the state.
This bill has been a waste of time and money. It will greatly undermine local general plans and allow developers to defy these local plans as illustrated recently in the city of San Bruno and now San Mateo. If SB 50 passes, the uniqueness of our communities which made California a desirable place to work, live and recreate will be gone.
We are tired of politicians jamming more housing into our neighborhoods in the name of affordable housing needs. No one is considering the infrastructure needs in our communities, such as a viable transportation structure, or the water and sewer needs. This ill-conceived intrusion to take away local control will, in fact, have more far-reaching consequences down the road.
This one-size-fits-all alleged solution to the housing issues is deeply flawed and not the answer. It’s time for the people to say, “enough is enough,” and elect representatives who will find reasonable answers to the affordable housing issues, not just continue building housing units in the name of a cure for the affordable housing crisis.
This is nothing but a smoke-and-mirrors tactic in an effort to mislead the people and fill the pockets of big developers. SB 50 is not the solution. This is wrong, and I ask you to vote NO on SB 50.
Linda Koelling
Foster City
