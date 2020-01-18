Editor,
Regarding Coralin Feierbach’s guest perspective “The Senate Bill 50 disaster” in the Jan. 15 edition of the Daily Journal, it’s irresponsible for the author to claim that the housing bill is a “takeover of our cities’ zoning power for the state.”
The truth is that for years, cities like San Mateo and Belmont have been utterly delinquent in their responsibilities to build housing units as outlined in state law and SB 50 provides a means for remedying this issue. The housing shortage is an especially frustrating reality for my college-aged contemporaries, many of whom want more than anything to stay in the Bay Area and raise families here but struggle daily to pursue that goal given the extreme shortage of housing units. SB 50 is a sound first step that will hold our city governments accountable for housing laws outlined in state law and make our communities denser, cheaper and more equitable.
SB 50’s proposal to prioritize housing around transit is an excellent answer to our utterly unsustainable situation; more people living around reliable transit options means fewer local residents electing to drive cars to and from work each day. In addition, building more housing around transit means that fewer people spend two or more hours a day in their car commuting from outside the area. Most important of all, building housing around transit and holding our local governments accountable to state law means that young people in California will have a greater opportunity to raise their families in the communities that they love.
Jay Ford
San Mateo
