Editor,
Our District 13 state senator, Josh Becker, has issued an invitation to a March 23 virtual town hall meeting. Unfortunately, it is scheduled to last only one hour (6-7 p.m.), so I suggest questions be submitted in advance.
Here is the question I just submitted along with my registration for the Zoom event: Why does state law prohibit local police departments and traffic control officers from towing motor vehicles parked on city streets with expired license plate registration until one year after tags have expired?
This results in permanent storage of unregistered, nondriven vehicles in limited on-street parking spaces in our densifying neighborhoods (and where on-site parking for new accessory units can no longer be required, as per another state law).
It also deprives the state of timely payments and revenue from vehicle registration renewals.
When I submitted this question as I registered online, the registration confirmation generated an automatic message from Sen. Becker’s office. The response stated: “My office responds to as many emails as possible, but due to the large number of messages we receive, we cannot personally respond to each inquiry. We will read every email and take your views into consideration.”
Register for the town hall. Let’s see how many in-person questions are answered by Sen. Becker.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.