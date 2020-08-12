Editor,
Mark Simon’s column “Election Season” published Aug. 6 suggested that my campaign lacks widespread support because I have not been aggressively soliciting donations. I believe it is much too early in this campaign to make such an implication, especially without citing the fundraising results of all candidates. That Mr. Simon concludes elected officials should have to persuade people to give them money is indicative of how broken our election system has become.
Here is how I look at it. I care so deeply about my independence that I’ve raided my savings account to have the opportunity to serve on the San Mateo Community College District Board of Trustees. Self-financing my campaign allows me the political and intellectual independence to owe allegiance to no person or group other than good public policy and common sense. As a result, I can invest my time understanding SMCCCD’s complex issues such as the low number of students who successfully transfer to four-year colleges. SMCCCD spends about $500 million a year to produce about 1,200 transfer students/year.
I do plan to communicate my positions widely, and I expect to enjoy broad support from many people and groups in the community. What may be unusual about my campaign is that I don’t expect people to have to make political donations to get my attention. Please see for yourself at johnpimentel.com.
John Pimentel
Menlo Park
