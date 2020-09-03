Editor,
When my school first announced we would not be returning to campus in accordance to the COVID-19 guidelines, I remember my friends’ shocked faces at the thought of losing social contact.
But the truth is, it is a privilege to have so much time at home — reading, baking, sleeping in, and even getting involved.
I remember sitting in my second period American literature class, studying the Berkeley Free Speech protest when my English teacher said words that I will always remember: “There is nothing more powerful than educated, young minds.” The article argues that my generation is more than capable of changing the world during this time, and we’re already seeing this happen, even when we are at home.
For example, Diversify Our Narrative is a social media campaign started by college students to implement a mandatory Ethnic Studies course. My volunteer group is sewing masks for our health care workers. There is so much that has been done and so much to be done.
Although I can’t see my peers in person, my generation and I have a special opportunity to change the world right now.
Jessica Ma
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.