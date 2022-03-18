Editor,
“Always double-check any analysis that confirms your beliefs.” I learned that one the hard way on a business trip pitching investors as the CFO of a biotech company. Turns out, my financial model had a subtle bug. Losing a night of sleep struggling to fix it ensured I’d never, ever forget that particular lesson.
Matt Grocott’s March 15 column on the differences between constitutional republics and democracies provides another example. Our country has long utilized indirect elections, in which leaders are elected by a legislative body, not the public. That was true for federal senators until the 17th Amendment. It was also true of many of the delegates to the original Continental Congress. So clearly it can’t derive from the Soviet system. Sounds like a predetermined conclusion to me.
Matt’s piece also oversimplifies the impact of district elections. Any democracy must decide who gets the right to vote in which elections. Historically, that’s done based on where a voter lives. District-based elections simply extend that another level, to make government more responsive to individuals, to enhance liberty.
Are there trade-offs? Sure. Increased potential divisiveness is one. It can also lead to broader-scale challenges not being dealt with adequately. We’d arguably be better off if we divided policy-making authority based on the scope of the challenges being addressed. Our system tries to do that — which is why states don’t do foreign policy — but does so poorly. Which is partly why addressing things like climate change and housing are so difficult.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
