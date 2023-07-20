Editor,
Even without man’s CO2 emissions the ocean was projected to rise 12.8 feet by 2100 according to the EPA. Man’s emissions would increase it 19.2 feet. It comes down to whether we build a 13-foot or 19-foot high wall in the next 80 years or move back to higher ground. Even if the world went all green tomorrow we’d still have the natural warmings that have caused the planet to warm every 1,000 years going back to the Medieval, Roman, Minoan, etc. warmings.
