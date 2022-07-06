Editor,
We represent a group of engaged parents in the Reopen SMFC schools group. Like Former Trustee Lisa Warren, we sometimes disagree with trustees Noelia Corzo and Shara Watkins on issues that impact our children. This includes schools reopening post lockdowns (June ’20), special education and magnet school priority (Nov ’20), pandemic learning loss, math programs (Spring ’21), and campus safety. We direct our critical feedback to all relevant trustees but Watkins and Corzo have been the most vocally opposed to our concerns. For disputing their positions, we also have been shut down as privileged or accused of racism.
As former Trustee Warren stated in the June 27 story “San Mateo-Foster City school trustee resigns suddenly,” playing the race card is too easy. Elected officials should listen to constituents, collaborate on difficult issues and take critical feedback regardless if they agree or not. We are one of the most ethnically diverse communities in the county and we should be supporting programs and initiatives that elevate each and every student, regardless of race or income, to help each child to achieve their maximum potential.
Trustee Warren’s departure is very disappointing. Community members should be able to raise an issue with a specific trustee based on their actions or inactions without being automatically labeled as a racist. Parents won’t be bullied into silence or let these kinds of statements be normalized. It’s a disservice to voters, taxpayers, parents and, most importantly, to our children. We expect each trustee to do their respective jobs and to represent their constituents. We will be voting accordingly.
Leya and Steve Leydiker
San Mateo
Amit Saini
Foster City
Yvonne Roth
San Mateo
Cindy Tam
San Mateo
Sandy Chou
San Mateo
Rachel Robbins
San Mateo
Yelene Frid
San Mateo
Sivan Hecht
San Mateo
Shareen Lal
San Mateo
Lorraine Choi and Rena Korb
San Mateo
