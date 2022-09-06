Here we are arguing over student loan forgiveness for less than wealthy folks, yet little debate when it comes to the larding on of Pentagon bloat. And no discussion of military contractors paying back on bulging windfall profits. The war drums for Ukraine as well as reckless China policies show surprisingly little daylight between the political parties.
No one doubts that Putin’s catastrophic decision to invade will haunt us all forever, but to allow the Pentagon and its cheerleaders to run the narrative and to have members of Congress trying to outdo each other in this horrific poker game is frightening.
The fact that both sides in this war have not gotten what they want presents us with the best time to stop things where they are. We call for an immediate cease fire in place. A good place to start is the demilitarization of the threatened nuclear power plant with a pullback of hostile forces and replacement with a neutral third party.
International observers acceptable to both sides could oversee a disengagement of all forces to positions a safe distance from one another, with no redeployment to other offensive positions and no resupply or introduction of weaponry by either side. Negotiations could be implemented by all sides to the conflict — including Europeans, the United States, China and non-aligned nations who have not taken sides.
Talk of “winning” or punishing Russia to prevent similar acts in the future just brings us to the point of fighting to the last Ukrainian. We need to stand for solutions, not victories.
The letter writer represents Peace Action of San Mateo County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.