Editor,
As a former mayor of Millbrae I care deeply about the quality of our City Council, and the way that important decisions are made. That is why I am supporting Vice Mayor Ann Schneider for re-election to the Millbrae City Council and You You Xue for Millbrae City Council.
Ann is an independent thinker with solid integrity who does her homework. She has the courage to vote in the way that best represents the people of Millbrae, but works toward regional obligations in housing, transportation, air quality, global warming, and the important issues we face.
Ann Schneider has worked hard to represent her constituents, and deserves a second term on the City Council. Please vote for Ann with one of your three votes.
My second vote for a seat on the City Council goes to You You Xue. You You is the only candidate with a successful business in our downtown. He does his homework on the issues, and he brings fresh new ideas to bring vitality to our Downtown. His youth and energy will add a positive vibe to the way our Council looks at the future of Millbrae. I urge you to vote for You You Xue with the second of your three votes.
Be sure to drop your ballot in the box in front of City Hall before the end of business on this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Janet Fogarty
Millbrae
The letter writer is the
former mayor of Millbrae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.