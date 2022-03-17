Editor,
The only ways I know of to drive and maybe use less gas are:
1). The less the car weighs, the less gas it will burn per mile. Unload the car. Take out everything you don’t need to haul around — including the back seat. If you don’t always need a full tank, wait until the gauge shows one quarter full and only refill to halfway.
2). Don’t be a “lead foot.” No quick acceleration, check the owner's manual or do an internet search to find and maintain the most efficient speed for your car whenever possible.
3). Find out and maintain the most efficient tire pressure.
4). Washing and waxing the car might help a bit — should be less wind resistance if clean.
Anybody else have any helpful hints?
Mike Bursak
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.