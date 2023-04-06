It is a shame that so many beautiful eucalyptus trees have been blown down by the wind. It is in my opinion that many of the trees could have been saved had the cities and parks division had gotten off their duff and had an arborist go out and check the trees and then had the trees pruned and thinned out. Possibly a lot of the trees would have been saved instead.
Poplar Creek Golf Course used to be a beautiful golf course. The fairways were lined with eucalyptus trees adding beauty and difficulty to the course. As the years passed the trees fell and nothing was ever done to deter Mother Nature from bad weather. It’s time for the city leaders to take responsibility and do something to save the rest of the trees that are not destroying property, streets and sidewalks.
It’s time to use some of the money that is being used for bike lanes that are hardly used, and to take care of the roads, trees and public access.
(1) comment
Mr. Picchi - Good points! Thanks
