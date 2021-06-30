Editor,
I care that poor urban planning may rob San Mateo and surrounding regional area of a jewel of recreation space. At the end of Third Avenue, edging the gorgeous Bay, is the Bay Trail, dog park, kids park and Mariners Point nine-hole golf course, short course practice area and driving range, open to the public. The golf course is being proposed for housing development — robbing the region of an accessible training course for kids and oldsters, whilst wiping out open vistas to the Bay, and crowding the Bay Trail with housing in an environmentally questionable area for building homes. That is wetland — flocks of water birds land on that golf course. The golf course parking lot is used by wind surfers who enjoy the access to the Bay. And — really — is that safe ground for homes? Who picks up the bill in an earthquake or when foundations fail? We need to address the housing crisis with solid urban planning.
Jo Streich
San Francisco
