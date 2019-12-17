Editor,

Sept. 11. Fort Hood. Istanbul. Pensacola. How many thousands of U.S. citizens and soldiers have been brutally slaughtered by those acting under the direction, protection and funding of the Saudi royal family? And how many times have Republican administrations stepped up to defend the Saudi throne as great allies and friends of America? With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Bill Farrell

San Carlos

