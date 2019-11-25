Editor,
Pssst, anyone care to buy some ‘stranded assets’? That’s what the Saudi Kingdom is offering to the unwary. They are willing to sell off some of their shares in Aramco, the sovereign owned national oil company. Curious why? They said it themselves. They want to diversify their holdings to position themselves for the 21st century.
Maybe the real reason is that during this current century fossil fuels much as fossilized kingdoms will be going out of fashion. A stranded asset is something that has value currently, but may well not have any value whatsoever in the very near future. Yes all that unpumped and unburnt oil will not be worth anything if solar, wind and who knows what else may be around the next corner. So much better to foist some of that asset now onto the unwitting or willingly ignorant suckers around the world.
I’m sure the Chinese that have shown interest are looking at a very short timeline in which to recoup their investment if indeed they do buy some of this company. They know all too well the future is in renewables and not in burnables. Smarter yet is to let them all stew and go all out for the next generation of clean energy and be on that ground floor rather than the creaking overhang that’s ready to fall.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
