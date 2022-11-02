As a young San Mateo resident, I wholeheartedly believe that Sarah Fields is the best choice for San Mateo City Council in the new District 3. Sarah is a director at LifeMoves, a homelessness nonprofit, and a City Parks and Recreation commissioner. She offers a fresh perspective to the council that is desperately needed; 47% of San Mateo residents, nearly half of us, are renters, and yet we have none on our current council.
What I admire most about Sarah, however, is not her perspective or her experience. Rather, I most admire her for her record of kindness and policies that help our entire city, not just those with whom we share experiences. I am only 17 years old, but I have seen enough bullying come from our City Council races for a lifetime. Sarah has maintained a positive, honest campaign that can be admired no matter what you believe.
Sarah is nothing short of a mentor, a role model and a leader. And with your vote, she will soon become our councilmember too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.