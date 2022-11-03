In the coming few years, San Mateo residents and businesses will create a much higher demand for services, in the form of more use of better public transit, wanting reductions in environmental impacts, and asking the city to create more livable homes and neighborhoods.
The city of San Mateo has been a leader in providing answers to these very important needs, for all residents and businesses. To maintain this leadership, the city will have to provide responses to increasing economic and environmental pressures.
I am supporting Sarah Fields for San Mateo City Council District 3 on next Tuesday’s ballot because she has the experience, expertise and work ethic to get the job done.
If you live in District 3 and have not yet completed your voting, now is the time to support Sarah Fields, who is the future of San Mateo.
This election, support Sarah Fields for San Mateo City Council District 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.