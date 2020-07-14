Editor,
The San Mateo Union High School District’s (SMUHSD) plans to reopen schools with students coming to buildings in phases made sense in June, when COVID-19 was largely contained. Yet new facts — rapid spread of COVID-19 in July, coupled with lack of testing — undermines the basis of your plans. By Aug. 17, COVID-19 will have reached San Mateo but be largely undetected because of lag time of symptoms and lack of testing. Our students will be going blindly into schools, the youngest the earliest, English learners and children with learning differences first. Every day, a student could be unknowingly exposed to the virus, could bring it home and unwittingly expose their families. From day one, teachers and staff will risk being exposed and spreading the virus. By the time your detection system reacts, it will be too late! You’re playing Russian roulette with invisible bullets. The equity issue is critical. People of color have been the hardest hit by COVID; students living in cramped and crowded conditions will be the most susceptible to contamination; people without health insurance and access to doctor will suffer the most.
Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles and San Diego school districts. Our neighboring county Santa Clara has decided to begin all classes remotely. SMUHSD must start schools remotely for all students.
Jonathan Freedman
Burlingame
The letter writer is a father of a rising senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.