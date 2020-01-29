Editor,
San Mateo has a problem. As our community grows and the cost of living increases, it is becoming challenging for families to find child care options. Most San Mateo child care centers have long wait lists, sometimes longer than the gestation period. In light of this, it is particularly troubling that the city is considering closing a child care center to make room for a train track (“Final decision on San Mateo track location nears” in the Jan. 23 edition of the Daily Journal).
We can all appreciate how annoying it is to have large construction projects near your home. However, construction is temporary, and in this case the construction includes improvements to the Hayward Park neighborhood through the installation of a soundwall. Given the need indicated by the oversubscription of San Mateo child care options, it is shortsighted to close a child care center to prevent the temporary inconvenience of construction activity.
The Bay Area has changed a lot since I moved here 15 years ago and I can’t imagine what it’s like for longer term residents. However, exclusionary policies like closing child care centers displace families and workers, leading to traffic, pollution, long commutes and might even lead to people losing their jobs if they can’t find child care replacements.
As a community, we have to work together and that includes understanding that sometimes temporary inconveniences shouldered by one of us lift up other members of our community. Please support Option No. 9 for the new Caltrain Parking Track and help save the only Spanish immersion child care center in San Mateo.
Stephen Floor
San Mateo
sounds to me that parents looking for child care have the problem, not the entire community. People need to start to realize that just because you are having a problem, doesn't mean the entire city is having that same problem. Figure it out.
