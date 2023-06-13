Editor,
Editor,
The church parking lot on West 25th Avenue has had three different proposed zoning changes just since April 2.
The current designation for the lot is R1 single family. The city of San Mateo first proposed a change to mixed use medium II (four to six stories). After a significant negative response from the community, the city next proposed zoning to Residential Low II (three to five stories). With knowledge that the community remained unsupportive, we now learn for the first time in the Daily Journal’s article that the city is now proposing “quasi-public”(back to five to six stories)!
Is there really any wonder why the community is in “distress” about a clearly broken city planning process? It’s a shell game that the city wants us to lose, and they are assuming that we won’t notice. Where is the promised city outreach to the neighborhoods impacted by the proposed zoning changes and four years of master plan preparations promised at council meetings?
Andrew Dworak
San Mateo
