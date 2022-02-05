Editor,
I have lived in San Mateo most of my life. There are many businesses I patronize in the downtown area. I am a senior and use my personal car for that purpose (I live in the hills and have little access to transit).
I attended one of the Zoom meetings about the alternatives being proposed for the General Plan. My perception is that with the proposed less use of cars and increase in pedestrian and bike access, the needs of seniors and the handicapped are not being considered.
In addition, the City Council wants to work around the will of the voters who passed Measure Y and build higher and denser than present law allows. With changing ways that people work now post-COVID, it seems the amount of housing needed may be less. This should be studied further. As long as housing prices continue to be high in San Mateo, I believe people will choose to not live here is they can work from home and live in a more affordable area.
I also don’t have much faith that builders will honor the requirement of building more affordable housing. I hope the majority of residents in San Mateo will take an interest in what is planned for our community in the future. We will all be affected in one way or another.
Genel Morgan
San Mateo
