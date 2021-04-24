Editor,
Being motivated by beautiful days to clear my COVID-vaccine mindset, I decided to breathe deeper while walking to the produce market in downtown San Mateo.
It was joyful until I started my return with bags full of delectable treats. I noticed a woman across the street seemed destined on a similar mission as we acknowledged each other before crossing Fourth Avenue.
In our shared moment, our destiny was abruptly stopped. Within seconds, we experienced the extreme velocity and louder force from an oversized vehicle driving at excessive speeds steamrolling its way directly through the flashing yellow pedestrian walkway.
It took a while to shake off the intensity and awaken to the realization of just how close fatal injury and death can be on a lovely day. Then hearing sounds of her righteous outrage, I wished I could exclaim the same. With a nod, we passed to continue our respective quests.
While signs of shock set in, I discovered the Governors Highway Safety Association website. Its 2021 data shows the pandemic ignited a significant increase in aggressive driving, accidents, pedestrian injuries and tragic fatalities.
Other Peninsula cities have not hesitated. San Carlos established a Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, June 2020. Please contact friends and neighbors to ask San Mateo officials to enact likewise. In the meantime, join us: Keep walking and greeting while supporting downtown business.
Ruth Simone
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.