Editor,
Many San Mateo parents must continue working outside the home to support their family, notwithstanding COVID-19. These circumstances make it tough when schools are opening with only distance learning. The city of San Mateo’s Park and Recreation Department has stepped up to help by using two of its Rec Centers as distance learning hubs for students to come and conduct their online learning for school. I am so proud of this shining example of the San Mateo Rec Department rising to the occasion and continuing to help some of our most vulnerable kids, even during a pandemic. Bravo.
Diane Papan
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.