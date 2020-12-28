Editor,

Concerning the response to Sue Lempert’s Dec. 14 column on district elections, I agree with the letter writer but also strongly support Sue’s right to publish.

As an almost 50-year resident/taxpayer, I long for district elections for us Eastsiders. We have not been represented for many years. Plus We The People have most of the new massive developments and crime. But I strongly support Sue and the San Mateo Daily Journal as this is where We The People get the message. So thanks again Sue and the Daily Journal. Keep on publishing.

John Patrick Kelly

San Mateo

