Editor,
Concerning the response to Sue Lempert’s Dec. 14 column on district elections, I agree with the letter writer but also strongly support Sue’s right to publish.
As an almost 50-year resident/taxpayer, I long for district elections for us Eastsiders. We have not been represented for many years. Plus We The People have most of the new massive developments and crime. But I strongly support Sue and the San Mateo Daily Journal as this is where We The People get the message. So thanks again Sue and the Daily Journal. Keep on publishing.
John Patrick Kelly
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.