Editor,
Diane Papan and Lisa Diaz Nash earned my vote fair and square. They did so without publicity stunts, political maneuvering, and backroom shenanigans that you often see and hear in politics. What convinced me? Simple: potholes, sewer and balanced budget. These basic but fundamental issues are not as sexy or glamourized as national politics, but these are the issues that matter to everyday residents. After all this is local government so our city leaders must be focused on every day, quality of life issues that directly affect residents. There’s a reason why city council election is nonpartisan, and it’s good to keep it that way.
A list of accomplishments and endorsements from other politicians and elected officials can be viewed as narcissistic to some. I’m more convinced by testimonies and support I see from neighborhood association leaders and community members from all neighborhoods of San Mateo.
Diane and Lisa both have citywide appeal and citywide support. They don’t take on projects just because it’s the flavor of the month. I don’t care much for attention and pretend-play so I voted for the candidates with the maturity to fix our streets, keep water going down when you flush the toilet, and balancing a budget to maintain core, essential city services.
Tom Thompson
San Mateo
