Editor,
We do not agree with this idea at all. If any mural is added, it should say “all lives matter.” We have lived in San Mateo for over 80 years and we want to thank the brave officers who have worked to protect us then and now.
If we were stopped, all we did was obey the law and do what the police said. If everyone would just do this, that could stop the “injustice” and there wouldn’t be a need for defacing our public property anywhere.
Perhaps these murals should be placed in the cities across the US where there are more Black on Black killings than ever.
Please add our names to your protest list.
Arleen and Ed Johnson
San Mateo
these requests for murals and protests are all being done by people who are new to our town. Let's have a vote of the people in our city if we want a BLM mural. We don't, go ahead and paint it on your own house if you want it that bad.
