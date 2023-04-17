Editor,
I applaud Jacqueline Grubb’s letter in the Daily Journal (4/13/23) regarding the leaf blower issue and Mayor Amourence Lee’s cavalier response to the issue. Mayor Lee consistently displays her utter lack of concern about this and other issues, just like she showed her indifference at the City Council meeting regarding the flood damage to San Mateo residents’ homes caused by the relentless series of storms that have pummeled the area since the start of the year.
