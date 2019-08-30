Editor,
The Aug. 19 San Mateo City Council meeting agenda item #21 was to accept one of three option maps regarding study area boundaries for development, etc. The General Plan Subcommittee and Planning Commission provided recommendation options to the council. Most R1 areas (single-family homes) were not considered for rezoning/upzoning. Some wanted more R1 areas to be considered for rezoning to increase density of housing to help meet the demand. They felt they had the moral high ground to change the character of R1 neighborhoods without regard to the people who live there.
We cannot increase the supply to solve for this imbalance or reduce gentrification as long as Silicon Valley is the center of gravity of the information age and is centralized in the Bay Area. The only winners will be the high-tech moguls, developers and investors in real estate investment trusts. Sadly, the demand ramped up so quickly, no matter what is done, the affordability of housing will not improve in our lifetime.
Residents should not be punished for a created crisis. Tech companies created the demand and they need to provide resources to solve it. Thank you, San Mateo Mayor Diane Papan and Councilmembers Maureen Freschet and Eric Rodriguez, for supporting the recommended plan to honor residents in neighborhoods to preserve an important aspect of our city.
Thomas Weissmiller
San Mateo
