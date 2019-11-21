Editor,
I am responding to the letter to the editor, “Government and property rights” by D.M. Goldstein in the Nov. 14 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
The writer states that one of the purposes of government is to protect society as a whole, such as preventing “the removal of catalytic converters and mufflers from cars.”
I wonder if the city of San Mateo is aware that they are falling short on this account.
Jan Elliott
San Mateo
