Editor,
County managers are not public health officers, but messaging from all government officials during this pandemic, which is by no means over as the resurgence in Oregon and Washington illustrate, needs to make public health and safety paramount.
“We will not move into the yellow tier next week or probably any time soon,” said San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy. “It’s just unfortunate.” [“County stuck in orange tier,” Daily Journal, Thursday, April 29].
It’s neither fortunate nor unfortunate but reflective of the health metrics described by Sierra Lopez in the article. Not only has San Mateo County not met the case incidence metric for advancing, but it is actually higher than when she last reported on it (“Yellow tier possible next month,” Daily Journal, April 21.)
The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Friday that the city is on track to enter the yellow, or minimal risk tier.
“If current COVID-19 trends hold, city officials expect to hit the threshold Tuesday, when the state’s health department updates tier assignments,” reported Aiden Vaziri. He noted that Marin County also expects to move to the state’s least restrictive tier on Tuesday.
The state’s reopening framework, appropriately named the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, is working. It is one of the main reasons why California has the lowest case incidence in the nation.
San Mateo County is not stuck in the orange tier, as Callagy asserted. We’re in the moderate risk tier because the virus is still circulating among us.
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
(0) comments
