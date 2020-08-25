Editor,
With more heat and smoke-filled days ahead, where are San Mateo County’s cooling centers? Almost 30% of the county is over 55 years old. Many have pulmonary, cardiac and other medical conditions affected by heat waves and polluted air.
COVID-19 has locked up airconditioned options like public buildings, movie theaters, indoor dining and recreational establishments in San Mateo County. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Solano and Santa Clara counties all had cooling centers open as of one week ago. As a large and relatively prosperous county, San Mateo needs to follow their lead now and for the future.
S. B. Womack
San Carlos
