Editor,
I was dumbfounded to read that our elected county officials decided to cave in and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
It was a former Soviet leader who predicted that capitalists would produce their own rope to hang themselves with. Aren’t these supervisors aware of the BLM agenda? They would not serve on any political board should, heaven forbid, BLM ever takes control of our democracy. To conflate a review of our police department policies with total anarchy, which is what the BLM stands for, is so outrageous that I can’t even believe that these folks were so dumb and spineless to even mention BLM as a legitimate movement.
Shame on them and let’s get some real leaders elected the next time.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
