Editor,
I am writing to emphasize the importance of the upcoming San Mateo City Council appointment.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
I am writing to emphasize the importance of the upcoming San Mateo City Council appointment.
While the appointment came up at one (of many) forums on the campaign trail. As a former candidate myself, I want to highlight this major decision our new council will soon make.
There are many unique circumstances at play that influence and impact this decision. Likely because of the special moment we find ourselves in, this will be the only time a council will have the opportunity to appoint a true placeholder to an at-large seat. This current seat is an at-large seat because it is being vacated by Diane Papan, previously elected citywide, as she moves up to the Assembly.
This matters because we know that when an appointed councilmember runs after their appointment, they enjoy an electoral boost. This seat will become the District 4 seat in two years, and the people of that district deserve to elect an individual, who will run for an open seat without anyone benefiting from incumbency.
Rather than affording a leg up to someone who would start with an advantage in the 2024 District 4 election, the council should consider citywide experience and qualifications above all else since they are filling an at-large council seat.
Our former council’s most junior member (Lee) will be the next council’s most senior, joined by three newly elected and one appointed freshmen. With the departure of the council’s two attorneys (Goethals and Papan), the need for a seasoned, astute and balanced coalition builder is the most significant factor in selecting a fifth councilmember. I wish the four councilmembers great wisdom in their decision making.
Sarah Fields
San Mateo
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.