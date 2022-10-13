Editor,
Major San Mateo high-rise developments are being planned — downtown San Mateo, Rite Aid and neighboring buildings, Hillsdale Inn on Hillsdale Boulevard, Hillsdale Shopping Center, Fish Market and more to come.
Sarah Fields worked for Singer Associates, a San Francisco PR agency that handles client Bohannon Corp., which owns Hillsdale Shopping Center. Bohannon wants to build high-rise retail, offices and residences there (level Trader Joe’s and neighboring buildings and some of the main mall parking lots). Singer is going to put a spin on an unsuspecting public and try to get Bohannon what it wants, their way.
Developer backed Scott Wiener, San Francisco state senator, supports her. He wrote Senate bills 9 and 10, which will destroy single-family neighborhoods with multi-unit buildings. He wants other cities to look like San Francisco.
All these developments will have an impact on you and your community — building density, traffic, parking, open space, infrastructure (and costs), height, noise, retail choices and looks/architectural design. More than 60% of Ms. Fields’ campaign funding is coming from outside San Mateo. Who do you think Ms. Fields is likely to represent at the bargaining table on these issues — you, or the developers?
A much better choice is Rob Newsom (robforsanmateo.com), who actually listens to residents and will look out for ”your” best interests. Over 80% of Mr. Newsom’s funding is coming from inside San Mateo. Please make the smart decision, because the future of San Mateo and our quality of life depends on it.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
