Editor,
Most violations of the act are accidental events often due to carelessness. Let’s wait for the investigation to be completed before passing judgment (“San Mateo council looking into potential Brown Act violations” in the Jan. 9-10 edition of the Daily Journal).
Meantime, Mr. Goethals should refrain from calling the other side, “malicious agitators.”
I voted “Yes on Y.”
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
