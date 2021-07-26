Editor,
I’m being attacked for lamenting the lack of effort in preserving older homes, including the Gates House, Burlingame’s first. It suffered burned shingles and water damage when the adjacent home burned. Estimated cost of repairs $250,000, a fraction of its value, not to mention its historical significance. It sat abandoned for several years. Within weeks of my begging Mayor Brownrigg to use eminent domain, it was demolished via an emergency permit, stating it would attract vandals.
The Burlingame Historical Society, with some members who were once on the City Council, could have sent a request for the property to be considered for inclusion in the California List of Historic Places. It would have demonstrated their desire to save the residence. They did not need owner’s consent to make the request, and it would have triggered CEQA, which requires the owner show “Just Cause” for demolition, at a public hearing. The owner has since received approval to build condos.
Russ Cohen suggested I attend meetings of the Planning Commission, instead of complaining from the comfort of home. I have attended many, and spoke out in defense of older buildings that are disappearing daily. I’ve also been to several meetings regarding the General Plan and Historic Grove. I’ve yet to see Mr. Cohen at any of them. Perhaps he prefers the comforts of home.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
