Editor,
Somehow, a professional city finance department was surprised by a huge budget overage (let’s skip over how that could happen). As a result, the City Council, like its neighbors, is considering a multi-million dollar gift to “pay down” the city employee retirement debt. You’ll recall the infamous pension thing (“San Carlos weighs $9M surplus” in the Nov. 25 edition of the Daily Journal).
So I ask this: will the city first remind their residents how this mushrooming debt occurred, then ask them if they want these city funds going towards an unrestricted gift? If so, will the city ask that the real recipients of this gift, the city’s employees, share more of the remaining burden that we taxpayers have been stuck with?
(Readers can Google “California Senate Bill 400 pensions” for background).
Henry Riggs
Menlo Park
