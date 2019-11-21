Editor,
The residents of San Bruno’s Fifth Avenue Addition neighborhood are deeply concerned that up to 70 families could lose their homes to: “Scott Street Caltrain Grade Separation” if any part of Option “C” is passed. (There are four parts to Option “C” 1, 2, 3 and 4).
Option “A” Scott Street remains an at-grade crossing, maintains connectivity for all models, no property impacts and lowest construction cost.
Option “B” Scott Street closed to vehicles and grade separation for pedestrians and bikes, provides safe crossing for pedestrians and bikes, no residential property impacts, improves traffic flow around Scott Street.
There are a large number of senior citizens living in the Fifth Addition neighborhood, for them to lose their homes at this stage of their lives would be emotionally devastating, leaving them few options for their future.
Who wants option “C”? Developers who will make large sums of money off this project, they will show a slanted view of option “C” without having the best interest of the residents at heart.
All parts of Option “C” are too radical, unnecessary and will destroy our neighborhood.
Additionally, all parts of Option “C” would be an enormous expense to the taxpayers, costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Moreover, it does not make sense to destroy homes when we are facing a housing crisis.
The San Bruno City Council will make their vote on Option “A” “B” or “C” (four parts) at a meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the San Bruno Senior Center, 1555 Crystal Springs Road, in San Bruno. Please attend the City Council meeting and help save our homes.
Phil Fitting
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.